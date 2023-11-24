New Brunswick’s Fundy Albert increasing water supply for tourism

More than $12 million in new funding will allow the New Brunswick Village of Fundy Albert to build two new wells and other water supply infrastructure to reduce turbidity levels and increase water supply to meet high demand during summer tourism season, local officials announced.

The project for the scenic community near the Bay of Fundy will also serve to address years of recurring boil water advisories and reduce the pumping time of the village’s current well.

“Once realized, this new water source and related infrastructure will provide much-needed stability and predictability for residents and business owners in this important tourist community,” announced Fundy Albert Mayor Bob Rochon, in a statement. “We appreciate the residents and business owners in Alma who have co-operated through numerous requests to conserve water and repeated boil water advisories. With this announcement, there is now reason for optimism,” he added.

Last year, the village had to get a temporary water supply from Fundy National Park, asked businesses to limit water use, and even limited use of public washrooms.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

The upgrades over the next two to three years will also serve the community of Alma, next to Fundy National Park.

In addition to the new wells, the project will see the construction of reservoirs, a pumphouse and booster station, a water treatment plant, and the construction of a new watermain to connect the new wells to the municipal services. It will increase the capacity of the system to meet the village’s water needs throughout the year.

The provincial government is investing $4,079,592, while the federal government is providing $7,344,000. Fundy Albert is contributing $816,408.

Approximately 90 km west of Fundy Albert, the New Brunswick Town of Sussex has begun work on its Ward 2 Water Distribution System to adjust chlorine levels in disinfection systems, as well as undertake remediation for high turbidity and elevated levels of manganese.