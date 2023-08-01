By Jim McMahon

Distributed Strain Sensing Rayleigh Frequency Shift (DSS-RFS) is the latest generation of fibre optic sensing systems employed to monitor deep well conditions, and it is a transformative technology for augmenting operational performance in geologic sequestration for carbon capture storage.

DSS-RFS technology permits tens-of-thousands of points down a fibre that is attached to a tubing string or casing string to be measured very quickly every 20 centimetres along the entire fibre length deployed in or along the wellbore.

