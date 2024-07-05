More than 200,000 Halifax-area residents were under a boil water advisory on July 1 for about 40 hours following an electrical issue at the JD Kline Water Treatment Facility that allowed a small amount of unchlorinated water to enter the system.

Halifax Water officials said the screened yet unchlorinated water entered the system — the largest water supply plant in Atlantic Canada — for about 30 minutes on Canada Day.

Chlorination is a disinfection process that kills bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that cause disease and illness.

“In order to lift the boil water advisory, Halifax Water has been continuously monitoring the system and has completed the sampling required by Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change and the Medical Officer of Health,” Halifax Water announced in a statement on July 3.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

Halifax Water issued the water advisory on July 1 for Halifax, Bedford, Spryfield, Timberlea, Hammonds Plains, Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Windsor Junction, Herring Cove and parts of Fall River.

The boil water advisory led some businesses and daycares to close on July 2. Some stores ran out of bottled water, local media reported.

The utility’s statement on July 3 advised residential and commercial customers that all appliances that store water should be flushed for 10 minutes.

Halifax Water has yet to determine the cause of the plant’s electrical issue. The JD Kline Water Treatment Facility was built in 1977.