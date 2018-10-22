Continuing modernization upgrades at the Hull Water Treatment Plant in Quebec means at least a five-day boil water advisory for about 70,000 residents, which began on October 20, 2019.

The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure while a new watermain is connected to the Hull drinking water plant. City officials indicate that the watermain installation will accommodate a new high-pressure pumping well to ensure a redundant pumping well for the future. While the work is underway, drinking water will be supplied through a bypass line and the Montagne reservoir will be filled on day two of the project.

The Hull facility, which was built in 1976, is one of four in the Gatineau region, and has been undergoing a $68-million modernization for more than a year now.

“As soon as the test results show that the water is safe to consume, Gatineau will notify the public,” city officials announced in a statement about the work, which began on October 19. Residents are able to sign up for a text message or e-mail notification.

The advisory, which asks residents to boil water for one minute before consuming it, impacts the entire Hull sector with the exception of the Plateau district, which receives water from the Aylmer plant.

City officials are asking affected residents to reduce water use while the work is underway. They note that some residents may find yellowish or brownish discoloration in their water, and residents of Manoir des Trembles may notice a slight drop in water pressure.

The remainder of the upgrades for the Hull water treatment plant should be completed by summer 2019. The project aims to expand and modernize the Hull drinking water plant by upgrading the filtration, decantation and pumping systems to redundancy criteria. The plant’s daily filtration capacity will increase from 73,000 m3 to 113,000 m3. Crews will also work to upgrade the building to current fire safety and occupational safety standards, while introducing some new water treatment technology and a second disinfection barrier to improve water quality.

Once the preventative boil water advisory has been lifted, city officials ask that cold water taps be left to run for one minute, or until the water gets cold, before it is used.