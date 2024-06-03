Ensuring chemical compatibility in water treatment equipment

By Jean Hendrickson
The use of chemicals is key in many aspects of drinking water and wastewater treatment, from disinfection to pH adjustment to coagulation and more. These chemicals all have specific properties and can react differently to certain materials found in the water treatment equipment, such as chemical metering pumps, and throughout the plant.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2024 issue:
