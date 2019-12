Working with the community and the OFNTSC, the Walkerton Clean Water Centre investigated treatment processes to control disinfection byproducts in drinking water, such as trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2019 issue below

