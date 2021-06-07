A series of critical water infrastructure upgrades have been announced for central Newfoundland, including a new ultraviolet disinfection building for Grand-Falls Windsor.

In all, 12 municipalities will see improvements to their drinking water systems thanks to $5.5 million in federal funding. The province and municipalities will also kick-in to take the funding total to $15.1 million. Residents of nine other municipalities will also benefit from upgrades to their wastewater infrastructure, including new and improved lift stations, water and sewer main replacements, and pump houses.

The construction of a $2.5-million ultraviolet disinfection building for Grand-Falls Windsor will have the largest price tag of the new water upgrades. The new system will help address both future increases in wastewater flows requiring treatment as well as improve the effluent quality to meet provincial requirements.

The other facility made possible through the new funding will be the construction of a $528,000 chlorination building for the community of La Scie.

Another new major project takes place in the community of Summerford, where some $2 million funding will go towards the installation of 1,600 metres of water and sewer lines. The work will provide better access to potable water and increase the community of Strong Island’s capacity to manage wastewater.

“Significant milestones have been reached in recent years in efforts to increase access to safe and reliable water and wastewater systems,” announced Bernard Davis, Newfoundland’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “Over three years, our government has approved approximately 300 water projects through $100 million in provincial funding. The funding announced today for 21 communities throughout Central Newfoundland supports their efforts to improve their infrastructure and respond to their unique needs and challenges,” added Davis.

In the Town of Badger, residents can look forward to the replacement of three lift stations that will increase the community’s capacity to treat and manage wastewater. The replacements will cost approximately $800,000.

In Cottlesville, Triton, and Twillingate, sewage lift stations are also set to be retrofitted.

The community of Springdale will receive funding for the replacement of sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water line infrastructure.

Similarly, in Lewisporte, public works will begin a series of replacements for storm lines, sanitary sewer lines, and water lines.

In Burlington, the community will see the expansion of the current water system by extending the watermain by 670 metres to include services to four more residences. Additionally, four new fire hydrants will be installed to ensure fire safety as well as the ability to flush the watermain when necessary.

Lastly, the Town of Crowhead plans to install approximately 700 metres of sanitary sewer and 200 metres of forcemain. New sewer services are also set for 16 residences.