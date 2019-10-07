The first phase of a multi-year $18.5-million upgrade for the City of Brandon’s municipal water treatment facility in Manitoba is set to begin next month, with the construction of a dedicated chemical building connected to the existing water treatment plant.

The initial construction project will consolidate the storage of chemicals. It will also allow for a disinfectant process switch from a gaseous chlorine to a liquid chlorine sodium hypochlorite. The building has been designed with the capacity required to test the potential of orthophosphate dosing as a corrosion control method as it relates to the City of Brandon’s wider Lead Water Services Strategy.

In an open house held in March, city officials explained that the Brandon plant expansion and upgrades, through work with Jacobs Engineering Group, are the result of stricter regulations, aging equipment, improving operational safety, and increasing treatment capacity for a growing population. By 2048, officials say the city’s water use is expected to increase by some seven million litres per day above the current 22 million litres.

“The construction of this new chemical storage and dosing building will bring existing chemicals into a single facility, which is undoubtedly safer for our staff, our citizens, and the environment,” said City of Brandon utilities director Alexia Stangherlin in a statement. “We are excited to be starting the first phase of this very important project, that, once complete, will allow us to continue offering a supply of safe and high-quality drinking water to the community for decades to come,” she added.

Completion and commissioning of the new chemical building is anticipated by May of 2021.

Future phases of the project upgrades include the construction of a new membrane treatment facility, a new river intake, and upgrades to existing portions of the current treatment facility.