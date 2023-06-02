By Neal E. Megonnell
Properly designing, operating, and analyzing data from a water treatment media pilot trial will yield valuable performance data. A pilot column should be operated with the surface loading rate and empty bed contact time (EBCT) identical to the full-scale operation, regardless of media selection.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.