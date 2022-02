By James M. Tinjum and Elliot Draxler

A better understanding is needed of how different PFAS compounds migrate within and between surficial source areas, the vadose zone, and groundwater. These transport patterns are complex because they depend on PFAS type (e.g., branched versus unbranched), degree of saturation and sorptive compounds in the subsurface, and environmental chemistry.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s February 2022 issue: