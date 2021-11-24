Using augmented reality tools to inspect wastewater plants

By Veronique Bourgier and Melissa Demsky

Due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, Veolia North America was not able to provide on-site support for a wastewater plant condition assessment project. The evaluation required the use of specialized tools and on-site staff were not familiar with the operation of these tools. The team ultimately decided to use an augmented reality tool to remotely conduct the evaluation of the condition of the equipment at the plant.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2021 issue: