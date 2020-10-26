Saskatchewan town completes $5M in upgrades for WWTP

After six months and $5.1 million worth of construction upgrades, the Preeceville wastewater treatment plant in Saskatchewan has been completely renovated and connected to the existing system, town officials say.

The project will improve the quality of wastewater entering the Assiniboine River through a series of upgrades approved in January 2019. These upgrades included two new aerated lagoon cells, two nitrification cells, and a new blower building to house mechanical equipment and electronics. The project also included the replacement of the existing force main from the sewage lift station to the wastewater treatment system.

Construction was led by Acadia Construction Management Ltd., of Saskatoon.

The facility upgrade was partially funded by the original New Building Canada Fund.

“Preeceville is a thriving community that continues to grow and this upgrade and reuse of our existing wastewater system with our funding partners will ensure our residents get access to the best water works system possible,” Preeceville Mayor Garth Harris announced prior to construction.

Preeceville also has a sewage pumping station upgrades project planned to be completed by the spring of 2021.

The Town of Preeceville, approximately 300 km east of Saskatoon, has a population of just over 1,000.