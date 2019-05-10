British Columbia’s Capital Regional District (CRD) has awarded a $15.9-million contract to Knappett Projects Inc. to construct three pump stations and bridge crossings along the residual solids conveyance line for the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Project in Esquimalt.

Knappett is a Victoria-based general contractor with over 35 years of experience working on institutional, commercial, civil and industrial projects.

The pump stations and bridges are part of an estimated $775 million wastewater treatment project that consists of the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, the residuals treatment facility at Hartland Landfill, and the conveyance system that will carry wastewater from across the core area to the treatment plant and residual solids to the residuals treatment facility.

Construction of the pump stations — equipped with leading-edge odour control systems and landscaping elements like shrubs — is expected to begin in May 2019 and take approximately 14 months to complete. They will be used to move wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher one.

The residual solids conveyance line consists of two pipes and three small pump stations and will move the residual solids from the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to the residuals treatment facility at Hartland Landfill. There, they will be treated and processed into Class A biosolids.

The second pipe will return the liquid removed during the treatment process to the Marigold Pump Station, from where it will be returned to the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant through the existing conveyance system. Installation of the pipes began in February 2019 and will take approximately 18 months to complete.

The pump stations will be located at Interurban Road (Courtland Ave. and Interurban Road); West Saanich Road (near West Saanich Road and Observatory Road); and 280 Willis Point Road.

In April, B.C.’s Capital Regional District issued a notice to Victoria-area residents to warn that escalating construction and labour costs, as well as design changes from stakeholder input, could create the need for an additional $10 million to meet the project’s December 2020 build timeline.