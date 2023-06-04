Online campaign finds owner of diamond ring found at wastewater plant

Just one month after wastewater plant workers in Minnesota discovered a diamond ring covered in solids and grit during routine maintenance, local officials announced that they found the ring’s owner after an online campaign to reunite them.

Mary Strand of Rogers, Minn., explained that she lost the anniversary gift ring down the toilet 13-years ago, while washing her hands in a downstairs bathroom.

“I was standing at the sink washing my hands and I reached over and I flushed it, and I’m watching this ring swirl around and around. I dove for this ring,” Strand told local officials at an event where she was reunited with the ring.

Strand’s husband, who runs a drain cleaning business, attempted to find the flushed ring with a camera some 200-feet into the line, but his efforts proved unsuccessful.

After Strand’s daughter heard about the efforts to find the ring’s owner, Strand was able to find photographic evidence of the ring, which jewelers used to make a match with the one discovered at the WWTP.

Watch: Owner reunited with diamond ring found at wastewater treatment plant