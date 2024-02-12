Pennsylvania-based water and wastewater treatment system company, Newterra, has announced the acquisition of the aeration and mixing assets from Aeromix Systems Inc., a division of Fluence Corporation Ltd.

The acquired portfolio by Newterra, which also has an office in Brockville, Ontario, includes brands such as Tornado, Hurricane, Twister, Typhoon, Monsoon, Zephyr, Breeze, and Riptide, as the company aims to bolster its position in the wastewater treatment sector.

“We are excited to integrate these assets into our portfolio as we continue to advance our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers. The Aeromix portfolio brings great customer relationships, intellectual property, talent, and technology that will enhance Newterra’s capabilities and offerings,” announced Newterra CEO Kevin Cassidy in a statement.

Aeromix Systems Inc. was founded in Minnesota in 1987 with a focus on water and wastewater treatment equipment.

The latest move from Newterra follows its summer 2023 acquisition of assets from Environmental Site Solutions, LLC, a Seattle area-based supplier specializing in filtration systems tailored to water treatment solutions.

At the time of the acquisition, Cassidy noted that welcoming Environmental Site Solutions would expand its reach into markets such as drinking water, industrial, remediation and beverages, “while strengthening our filter media supply and turn-key filter media change-out services on the West Coast,” he said.