By James W. Hotchkies, M.Eng., P.Eng.
As our communities are embracing the need for greater sustainability, infrastructure security, and resilience, it may be time to evaluate and implement a more local alternative. This can be a distributed network of decentralized wastewater treatment and resource recovery facilities.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.