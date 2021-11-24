By Paul McGarry

For those looking to optimize their filter-press operations, no matter the industry or product, air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps off er a number of operational advantages, including dry-run capability, compatibility with liquids of varying viscosities and pressures, good controllability and an inherently leak-free design that features no gaskets or seals. AODD pumps also have no drives, rotating parts or rotary shaft seals.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2021 issue: