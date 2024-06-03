River ice jam monitoring improves forecasting and response times

Ice jams in Golden, B.C. are highly dynamic and can cause water levels to rise by several metres in a few hours. Past events have threatened critical infrastructure in the town and caused winter flooding.

In remote, and sometimes not so remote locations, an absence of river data requires getting to know the site in more creative ways. This creativity was required for a project in the Town of Golden, British Columbia, where the team at Matrix Solutions was consulted to design a river ice monitoring system.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2024 issue:

