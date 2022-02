By Adam McDonald

Edmonton’s stormwater infrastructure consists of approximately 465 kilometres of stormwater pipe, 6,000 stormwater manholes, and many stormwater management facilities. To better understand and help plan for improvements to their stormwater management system, the city wanted to develop a stormwater model of the system, and retained Associated Engineering to undertake this work.

