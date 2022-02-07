Nunavik First Nation Community combats drainage challenges

By Yves Durand, Andreanne Dumont and Isabelle Beaulac

Beginning in 2016 and working with the help of the CIMA+ engineering team, the Cree Nation Government and the Whapmagoostui First Nation community representatives developed a plan to resolve the drainage and other infrastructure problems facing the community. One of the key objectives in drafting this plan was to find ways to increase the participation and apprenticeship from local personnel and resources in each step of the process.

