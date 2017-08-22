Imbrium® Systems announced that its Jellyfish Filter achieved ISO 14034 Environmental Management–Environmental Technology Verification (ETV), on August 15, 2017. According to Imbrium, the Jellyfish Filter is the first stormwater filter technology in Canada to receive third-party verification in accordance with ISO 14034 ETV. The verification’s technical and performance claim review was performed by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

ISO 14034 is an international standard developed with Canadian participation (supported by the Standards Council of Canada and led by Environment and Climate Change Canada) that provides a protocol for third-party verification of the performance claims of new technologies. Imbrium said that, in essence, ETV acts as a “seal of approval”, providing reassurance to markets and regulators that the claims of technology companies are valid.

The Jellyfish Filter, which was invented in Canada, is a stormwater quality treatment technology that protects waterways by removing high levels of pollutants from stormwater runoff, including TSS, phosphorus, nitrogen, metals, oil, trash and other debris.

Based on its simple, sustainable design, high flow capacity, and well-documented pollutant removal performance, Imbrium said the Jellyfish Filter has been rapidly adopted as a favored treatment technology throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand.

