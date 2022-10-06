Hamilton tackles major sanitary-stormwater cross connection problem

By Dave Alberton and Donald Young



After discovering E.Coli in watercourses, Hamilton identified residential cross-connected sewer laterals, where builders or homeowners mistakenly linked sewage outputs to the stormwater system, as a source of untreated sewage flows. To-date, the city has already inspected 25% of the storm sewer system, and plans to continue inspecting 46 km every year, until the entire separated sewer system has been reviewed.

Read the full editorial in ES&E Magazine’s October 2022 issue:

