LimeGREEN marks a decade of success in rental equipment services

By ES&E Staff

Whether responding with equipment support for a six-alarm chemical distribution centre fire in Toronto, or assisting at the scene of a tractor-trailer pileup and diesel spill on a major highway, LimeGREEN has seen a lot of action over its 10 years in the field.

The Ontario-based specialized equipment rental company’s milestone anniversary highlights a track record of reliability and a reputation for a personal touch from founder Kevin Bailey and his LimeGREEN team, who have also heard a lot of “thank yous” over their first decade in business.

The company’s core business includes industrial services, construction dewatering and remediation. “Clients see that everyone has a vested interest. When we get called to a site, we’re part of that team that’s called us there,” Bailey explains.

After he began developing and expanding a Canadian presence for U.S-based BakerCorp in 2005, Bailey was encouraged by those around him to stay in the business and start his own company.

The company came to be called LimeGREEN. The origin of the name is meant to symbolize the cleansing power of citrus and environmental sustainability. Both are elements that have been critical to the company’s success as it has built up an extensive inventory of liquid containment, pumps, and filtration equipment for a wide array of applications that cater to diverse industry requirements.

LimeGREEN now offers more than 15 different types of containment equipment through locations in Hamilton, Trenton, Sudbury, Ottawa, and Thunder Bay.

Despite its modest size, LimeGREEN’s word-of-mouth reputation precedes it. With a dedicated team and an ever-evolving inventory of tanks, Bailey ensures swift responses for clients and vendors across Ontario. The company exemplifies readiness and reliability when called upon for emergency response, particularly to help mitigate and contain spills.

“Our team’s commitment and ownership of their tasks resonate with clients,” Bailey emphasizes.

Bailey has been dealing in equipment rentals since his high school days, whether it was washing and servicing light equipment like pumps and saws, or driving equipment to job sites. But it didn’t take long before he began to cut his teeth in sales, marketing, and customer service, as he learned the ropes from mentors like Tony Joosse, Jon Brown, and Tony Brunet at Battlefield Equipment Rentals, and after that, under the wings of Jon Heslin, Tom Bullis, Jim Murray, and Joe Panzarella from BakerCorp.

“I owe a lot to those guys,” says Bailey. “They gave me insight as to what this business could be.”

Of all the mentors Bailey had, he says there’s a little bit of all of them in LimeGREEN as the company celebrates this proud milestone in its journey.

Bailey remains humbled by the outpouring of gratitude his company receives from the industries it serves. He’s still amazed how often he’s caught off guard by gratefulness from clients. These moments, he reflects, affirm the significance of his work and fuel his passion for the industry.

“When a customer says thank you through a phone call, email, or text, it suddenly makes everything seem worthwhile,” Bailey says. “That’s why I’m doing this.”

For more information, email kbailey@limegreeninc.com, or visit www.limegreeninc.com

This article was published in ES&E Magazine’s April 2024 issue. See the digital edition

