Federal-provincial funding of more than $16.3 million has been announced for four new water and wastewater projects in Alberta.

In the towns of Vermilion, Barrhead and St. Paul, wastewater treatment plant upgrades will increase capacity. In the Municipal District of Pincher Creek, a new water reservoir for the Hamlet of Beaver Mines will ensure an emergency supply of clean drinking water is available at all times.

“Projects like the wastewater treatment plant upgrades in Vermilion will help the community better manage its wastewater while protecting regional waterways and maintaining a healthy environment,” announced Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The four projects announced January 15, 2018, are in addition to 62 Alberta water and wastewater projects previously announced under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

Location Project Name Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding MD of Pincher Creek Hamlet of Beaver Mines Treated Water Storage $180,330 - $180,330 Town of Barrhead Barrhead wastewater treatment plant upgrades $645,688 - $645,688 Town of St. Paul St. Paul wastewater treatment plant upgrades $5,504,000 - $5,624,000 Town of Vermilion Vermilion wastewater treatment plant upgrade $8,023,187 $2,000,000 $6,144,172

Also announced is that Canada and Quebec will each invest over $285,000 for the completion of water-related infrastructure in Montreal West. This funding comes from the New Building Canada Fund. Montreal is also contributing over $285,000 for a total provincial-federal-municipal investment of more than $855,000. The project involves replacing more than 300 metres of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater lines, as well as completing sewer separation work on Percival Street.

“We are committed to investing in local infrastructure that provides communities with modern, reliable water and wastewater services. This project in Montreal West, in addition to other major work taking place in the region, will help protect the environment and keep our communities healthy,” announced Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.

