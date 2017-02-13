Newfoundland and Labrador announced millions in funding for two wastewater projects in the province on February 13, 2017.

Gander

Over $22 million in joint funding was committed to a new wastewater treatment plant for the town of Gander (pop. 13,400).

The new plant and 2.5 kilometres of new piping will increase the performance and capacity of the town’s existing treatment system and ensure that it can meet federal Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations, said the provincial government.

The federal government is contributing up to $11.68 million, or one-third of the project cost. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $10.37 million, and Gander will cover the remaining project costs.

Grand Falls-Windsor

Funding for the expansion of Grand Falls-Windsor’s wastewater treatment facility was also announced on Monday. The town of Grand Falls-Windsor is located in central Newfoundland and has a population of 14,000.

Improvements will allow for the addition of secondary level treatment at the town’s wastewater treatment facility, ensuring it can meet current federal Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations and reduce the amount of waste discharged into regional waterways, the government said.

Funding for the estimated $9.75 million project comes from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador ($3.58 million); the government of Canada ($3.25 million); and the Town of Grand Falls–Windsor ($2.93 million).

According to the provincial government’s news release, the upgrades will also provide the necessary capacity to address residential and commercial growth across the region.

