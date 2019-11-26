Endress+Hauser introduces the Turbimax CUS52D smart turbidity sensor

By Endress+Hauser

Even in the clearest water, Endress+Hauser’s Turbimax CUS52D smart turbidity sensor and CUA252 flow cell provide continuous, unattended monitoring of drinking and process water quality with laboratory accuracy or better. Its smart calibration tools and optional self-cleaning tools make this sensor a safe, convenient and highly reliable component of a water treatment package.

What’s more, the CUS52D optical sensor’s quick reaction time allows for greater process control. The sensor is independent of the installation environment and can provide consistent monitoring at all points in water production, ranging from the inlet to the outlet.

Air bubbles and contamination are a common everyday challenge associated with turbidity sensor measurements. The CUS52D’s special surface minimizes the build-up of biofilms and particulates and its ability to operate at high pressures (up to 10 bar) suppresses air bubble formation. The optional air bubble trap eliminates even the smallest air bubbles. In particularly persistent cases, the externally mounted ultrasonic cleaning system (CYR52) removes surface contamination without directly contacting the sensor, thus service intervals can be extended.

Endress+Hauser has developed a smart solid-state reference tool (CUY52) for the Turbimax CUS52D turbidity sensor. With the CUY52, the CUS52D sensor can be verified or calibrated (specially matched with the sensor) without putting employees or the process at risk. Neither employees nor processes will come into contact with harmful liquids like Formazin. These solid-state reference tools are simple to use and ensure the reliability of the turbidity measurement.

About Endress+Hauser



Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Our products – sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition – set standards in quality and technology.