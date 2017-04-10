Transport Canada released on March 27, 2017, “Enhancing the regulatory framework for emergency response assistance plans (ERAPs)” – a consultation document on proposed amendments to Part 7 (ERAPs) of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (TDG Regulations).

The following proposed changes would require, among other things:

An ERAP to be activated if any of the following criteria are met for dangerous goods requiring an ERAP: Could the integrity of the Means of Containment have been compromised? Is a transfer anticipated or required? Is there a release or an anticipated release? Did a First Responder/Authority Having Jurisdiction/Carrier ask for assistance to mitigate the situation?

Activation of an ERAP will also be permitted if the above criteria are not met, but the ERAP holder judges that activation is necessary.

Once the decision to activate has been made, the ERAP holder must contact CANUTEC as soon as reasonably possible, taking into account the need to ensure public safety and must activate to Tier 1 (provision of technical advice over the telephone) upon activation of the ERAP.

Descriptions of potential accidents and responses corresponding to the three Tiers of Service must be included in the Potential Accident Assessment going forward, in order for an ERAP to be approved or renewed.

A technical advisor must be available to answer a call to the ERAP telephone number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, while the dangerous goods requiring an ERAP are in transport.

Click here to access the discussion document.

Article courtesy of Canadian Environmental Regulation & Compliance News, April 2017 edition.