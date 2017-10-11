SUEZ finalizes the acquisition of GE Water & Process Technologies

Former President and CEO of GE Water, Heiner Markhoff, will lead the new “Water Technologies & Solutions” business unit created in connection with the acquisition. This unit combines the former GE Water business with SUEZ’s industrial service activities.

SUEZ also announced new contracts across various industries as well as new product lines. These were:

A 600,000 litre per day wastewater treatment system for BP’s Tangguh Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in West Papua, Province of Indonesia. The system will process high salinity water and use a flotation clarification process and activated carbon filter to remove free and emulsified oil, chemical oxygen demand, biochemical oxygen demand and non-dissolved solids.

The design and supply of wastewater treatment systems for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities at their coal-fired power stations near Louisville, Kentucky. These systems will treat flue gas desulfurization wastewater produced by the power stations.

Product news included:

The launch of a next generation ozone system for water treatment, the ozonia® M;

A compressible media filter called FiltraFast™ solution; and

A new laboratory TOC analyzer to optimize organic carbon detection.

