Senators group launches website as public info hub for climate change

A group of serving senators want to use their knowledge of the legislative system to inform the public about climate change and have launched a new website to connect with Canadians.

Senators for Climate Solutions was co-founded in 2021 by Senators Mary Coyle and Stan Kutcher, who say they want the new website to serve as an information hub and include members and expert speakers who can share ideas and environmental considerations for policy-making.

The Canadian group is modelled after and collaborates on a regular basis with Peers for the Planet, a similar climate and biodiversity group that operates within the U.K. House of Lords.

“It is important to us, as legislators, that Canadians can easily access information on the work of senators, including the work of non-partisan groups, such as Senators for Climate Solutions,” Coyle and Kutcher wrote in a joint statement. “This website provides a window into the work of senators on the critical issue of climate change, and clearly signals to Canadians that parliamentarians care about protecting our environment. We want our work, and this site, to reflect our commitment to considering innovative solutions across fields to mitigate the effects of climate change.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

Coyle serves on the Senate Aboriginal Peoples and Foreign Affairs Committees, while Kutcher serves on the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology, as well as the Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans.

Senators for Climate Solutions says it applies a “climate lens to legislation that passes through the Senate”, collaborating on the study of bills to ensure that they are in line with Canada’s climate goals.

Their mission, in part, is also to ensure that other senators stay informed on climate issues. So far, the group has hosted five educational sessions, touching on topics such as green energy, as well as how farmers in Canada can take action to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

“We believe that the threat of climate change is of such magnitude and urgency that the efforts of experts must be supported by the commitment of a wider group,” the new website states. “Our members will draw on their diversity of experience, power and influence to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss in Canada and abroad.”

Senators for Climate Change have also been communicating via Twitter.

United Nations member states met last week in Paris to continue developing an international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution. This year they strove to find points of convergence among various options of possible goals and mechanisms https://t.co/qpEdayQUj9 — Senators For Climate Solutions (@ClimateSenators) June 6, 2023

A full list of the senators involved in the group can be found here.