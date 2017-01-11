Launch of contaminated soils traceability system announced for Quebec

At the Soil and Groundwater Symposium held in Sherbrooke on December 7, 2016, Réseau Environnement announced the implementation of a voluntary system for traceability of contaminated soils.

The first step in this system is the study of the world’s best-performing traceability models, which Réseau Environnement launched in December 2016. By June 2017, companies will be invited to voluntarily record, in a register, all contaminated soils extracted and sent to a treatment facility or elsewhere.

“This project derives from the community’s willingness to find solutions to the problem of illegal burial of our contaminated soils, and their export beyond our borders. Quebec has all of the expertise needed to treat contaminated soils, be it in situ or in the 20 or so facilities located throughout the province,” asserted Jean Lacroix, President and Chief Executive Officer of Réseau Environnement.

Réseau Environnement is a non-profit organization, in existence for more than 50 years, with a membership comprising more than 2,700 environmental experts in Quebec.

According to Réseau Environnement, the organization has put in several years of effort to find solutions for dealing with the illegal disposal of contaminated soils, and intend to work with industry partners as well as the Ministère du Développement durable, de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques on developing a tracking system.

For more information, visit: www.reseau-environnement.com