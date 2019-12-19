Instrumentation and monitoring companies Pulsar Process Measurement Ltd. and Greyline Instruments Inc. announced their amalgamation on December 19, 2019.

Pulsar Process Measurement manufactures and supplies level, volume, open channel flow, pipe flow, and sludge interface measurement and pump control instrumentation. Since 1997, Pulsar has grown to become a leading non-contacting measurement instrumentation manufacturer and their products are used in a wide variety of applications.

Greyline is a worldwide leader in ultrasonic instrumentation for wastewater, industrial, and environmental markets. Since 1986, Greyline has developed, manufactured, and marketed industrial flow and level monitoring instruments including clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters and open channel flow meters.

According to the companies, the amalgamation means more technology, more products, and more global support for their customer base. The combination of these two companies will allow them to now offer “the whole package,” both contacting and non-contacting instrumentation, giving customers a wider product choice.

Georgina Perkins, the new MD responsible for amalgamating Pulsar and Greyline, explains “our global customers recognize and value the unique customer service both Pulsar and Greyline offer today. By combining over 40 years of flow and level measurement expertise our customers will benefit from even greater measurement choice, wherever they operate in the world.”

