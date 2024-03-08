Ontario’s Peel Region is investing more than $335 million to expand the wastewater treatment capacity at its G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility by 40 million litres per day.

Peel Region Council estimates that the increased capacity could support between 28,000 and 47,000 additional housing units — depending on the type of development — by 2028.

“Peel Region owns and operates the 2nd largest water and wastewater systems in Ontario and fourth largest in Canada, with world class systems and talent,” announced Peel CAO Gary Kent, in a statement. “This investment in our largest water resource recovery facility is dependent on future flow of development charges and ensures we are using utility dollars in the most sensible way to support effective long-term growth in Peel.”

The G.E. Booth facility originally went into service in 1955 with a capacity of 40 million litres per day. It currently has a rated capacity of 518 million litres per day.

In late February, Peel Region Council announced an additional $130 million to “accelerate” the process of expanding the G.E. Booth facility.

Peel officials said the increased capacity can be available sooner by advancing construction through their current capital contractors, ROMAG Contracting Ltd. and CIMA+ Canada Inc.

CIMA+ was originally retained as the design consultant under a competitive process for the replacement of the original portions of the plant in 2018. In 2019, council endorsed a plan to merge the replacement project with a planned expansion project to advance the overall schedule and lower the risk of plant bypasses.

This allows the plant to maintain its current capacity while the replacement of the original portion of the plant is completed. The combined project was tendered in 2022, and awarded to ROMAG Contracting Inc.

“Council’s approval of this significant capital investment demonstrates Peel Region’s commitment to supporting the province’s key housing priorities outlined in Bill 23,” announced Peel Regional Chair, Nando Iannicca, in a statement.

In 2024, Peel Region marks its 50th anniversary.