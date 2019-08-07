Orlick Industries named BSI Canada’s 2018 Award of Excellence winner

BSI, the business improvement company, has announced that Orlick Industries Ltd. has been awarded the 2018 BSI Canada Award of Excellence. BSI Group Canada Inc. is a leading provider of choice for ISO certification, assessment, training, and software in Canada.

Orlick is certified to both the IATF 16949, a quality management system in the automotive industry supply chain, as well as ISO 14001, Environmental Management System (EMS).

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, Orlick is a benchmark supplier to the automotive industry, serving OEM and Tier 1 customers globally. Orlick specializes in high quality, just in time delivery, and an unsurpassed level of customer service, recognized through numerous other industry accolades.

“Orlick has always provided resources for effective performance of the management systems: for example, they have a fulltime internal auditing team conducting integrated audits (EMS/IATF) every six months, covering all five locations in Hamilton and Stoney Creek, Ontario,” says Pierre Dovala, Commercial Director of BSI Canada. “Top management has always been actively involved in BSI audits – opening/closing meetings and site visits. The leaders at this company consistently push continual improvement and customer focus.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email * This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

“Orlick is proud to receive the BSI Award of Excellence and to be selected from such a strong pool of nominees – all highly respected organizations,” says Grant Panchyson, General Manager, of Orlick. “Our EMS and IATF performance have significantly improved over past years because of our use of meaningful objectives, targets and programs. The automotive supply industry is extremely competitive, so our whole team is highly engaged in our management systems and is constantly looking for better ways to provide the best possible products for our customers. In our world, this means quality parts, delivered on time, cost effectively.”

BSI Canada created the Award of Excellence in 2011 to recognize customers who excel in the implementation of international business standards. This year’s Award of Excellence judging panel consisted of a multi-disciplinary team at BSI Canada, which interviewed clients, auditors, senior account managers, and other client facing personnel.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. Through its expertise in standards development and knowledge solutions, assurance, regulatory services and professional services, BSI improves business performance to help clients grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately be more resilient. To learn more, visit: www.bsigroup.com