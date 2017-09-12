Newfoundland and Labrador have announced $38.8 million for projects that will support improvements in municipal infrastructure. The announcement was made by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier, Dwight Ball on September 1, 2017, in Botwood, NL.
Approximately $29.3 million has been allocated for 77 projects under the Small Communities Fund for municipal infrastructure projects. Another $9.5 million in funding is allocated to 28 projects under the provincial Municipal Capital Works program.
Municipal infrastructure investment covers many things in addition to water and wastewater, such as roads, recreational facilities, fire safety and public spaces.
Environmental Science & Engineering Magazine has ranked the 10 largest water and wastewater projects, as measured by project value:
- Harbour Grace: Harvey Street water, sewage and road improvements – $2,032,090
- Wabana: Pumphouse and wells replacement – $1,737,109
- Harbour Main- Chapel’s Cove-Lakeview: Water and sewer upgrades – $1,501,264
- Flower’s Cove: Main waterline upgrades/repairs – $1,326,496
- Wabush: Engineering work at the Industrial Park Wastewater Treatment Plant – $1,100,000
- Pasadena: Storm sewer – $1,056,000
- Grand Falls-Windsor: New water and stormwater work, plus road widening – $1,000,000
- Miles Cove: Water and wastewater upgrades – $961,766
- Embree: Water system upgrades – $927,960
- North Harbour: Water system upgrades – $859,062
A complete list of projects and their values can be viewed here.
To read the original news release, visit: www.releases.gov.nl.ca