New proposed regulations on excess soil management

On April 16, the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) posted brand new proposed regulations to address the management of excess soils in Ontario.

The legislation – which will be a major focus of an upcoming Brownfields 2018 CANECT seminar on May 8, 2018 – would set new rules related to the relocation and reuse of excess soil.

Under the proposal, among other things:

Excess soil would be designated as waste from the moment it leaves a project area unless it is reused in accordance with the rules; and

Project leaders will be responsible for managing and relocating excess soil generated by a project.

On May 8, 2018, join Janet Bobechko, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, MOECC speakers, and industry experts, to find out how this proposed new groundbreaking legislation will impact corporate property owners, developers, municipalities, lawyers, and consultants across the greater Toronto area and beyond.

Spaces at this important and timely event are limited. Register now at: www.canect.net/1b-brownfields-2018-regulation-liability-best-practices/