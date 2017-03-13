New environmental emergency regulations will require companies to provide more information on substances

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) recently announced that it is in the process of finalizing new federal Environmental Emergency Regulations designed to improve emergency management for 49 additional substances.

The regulations, which are expected to be completed by late 2017, will require companies or persons who own or manage specified toxic and hazardous substances to provide required information on the substance(s), their quantities, and to prepare and implement environmental emergency plans.

In addition, the proposed regulations will contain strengthened provisions requiring that the public and public safety organizations be notified of the possibility and potential consequences of an environmental emergency and the measures that would be taken by the regulated party to protect human health and the environment.

For more information, visit the Proposed Environmental Emergency Regulations, 2016.



Article courtesy of Canadian Environmental Regulation & Compliance News (CERN). For more information, or to subscribe, visit: www.templegateinfo.com/canadian-environmental-regulation-compliance-news/

Related Event

To learn more about the latest spill and environmental emergency requirements, you are invited to attend – on May 2, 2017 in Mississauaga, Ontario – a special Canadian Environmental Conference and Tradeshow (CANECT) professional development course on Preparing for, and responding to, spills and environmental emergencies. For more information, visit: canect.net/air-nod-and-ghg-emissions-regulation-compliance-2017/