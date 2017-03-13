Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) recently announced its decision to proceed and finalize Ontario’s comprehensive new Excess Soil Management Policy Framework.

According to the MOECC, the final framework embraces two key goals to:

Protect human health and the environment from inappropriate relocation of excess soil. Enhance opportunities for the beneficial reuse of excess soil and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the movement of excess soil.

The final framework includes:

Principles to guide policy and program development;

Recognition that excess soil should be treated as a resource;

A description of existing policy and current roles and responsibilities;

Policy needs, actions and priorities.

Overall, the framework – part of a package of brownfields reforms – will shift more responsibility onto the generator of excess soil (the source site) to better plan for appropriate re-use of soil and to track and record excess soil from “source to re-use.”

You can access the decision posting here: www.ebr.gov.on.ca

Article courtesy of Canadian Environmental Regulation & Compliance News (CERCN). For more information on CERN, or to subbscribe, visit: www.templegateinfo.com

