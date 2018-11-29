Lystek wins multi-year biosolids contract with the City of Guelph

Lystek International announced that it had formally executed a multi-year (up to 10) biosolids management contract with the City of Guelph, Ontario, on October 24, 2018.

According to Lystek, an Ontario based provider of advanced biosolids management solutions, this is an especially rewarding agreement for the company. The first installation of its Thermal Hydrolysis Process (Lystek THP®) was demonstrated and commercialized in partnership with the City of Guelph a little over ten years ago.

The City’s goal with this tender was to procure a qualified company capable of providing reliable, year-round management of their annual biosolids program, including receipt of the material, storage, marketing and distribution of the City’s LysteGro® biofertilizer product.

The solution also needed to allow the City to increase its annual production of LysteGro, with the primary drivers being:

Environmental sustainability

Reliability

Economic viability

“Lystek’s response to the tender demonstrated that it is positioned to fulfill all of the City’s requirements, including keeping our biosolids out of landfills,” said Tim Robertson, Division Manager of Wastewater Services for the City of Guelph, in a press release.

“The City is looking forward to working with Lystek on this project, due to their understanding of the City’s operational cost requirements, its technology, ownership of a licensed Organic Material Recovery Centre and its experience with Class A quality, CFIA registered biofertilizer products.”

Kurt Meyer, President of Lystek, said: “We are committed to the development and nurturing of mutually beneficial, long-term business partnerships that provide real value to our customers.”

For more information, visit: www.lystek.com