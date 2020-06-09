IVEY International Inc. has been awarded the “Top 10 Environmental Technology Solution Providers 2020 Award” from Enterprise Technology Review.

With headquarters in Canada, Europe and the United States, IVEY International is an environmental technology development company providing air, soil and groundwater remediation products.

As mentioned in the Enterprise Technology Review article, “The company was formed to fuel the propensity of George “Bud” Ivey, president and senior remediation specialist of the company, to engage in pro-environmental cleanup and bring in new and innovative ways to saturated zone remediation.”

Read the full article here or visit the IVEY International website to learn more.