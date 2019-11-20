Industry leaders launch Ontario Clean Technology Industry Association

The Ontario Clean Technology Industry Association (OCTIA), a new not-for-profit organization that aims to champion Ontario’s cleantech sector officially launched in early November 2019.

Globally, clean technology activity is expected to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2022. According to forthcoming analysis from MaRS Data Catalyst, 131 Ontario-based cleantech ventures collectively reached revenue figures of nearly $500 million in 2018.

“It’s time for Canada’s largest and most industrialized province to champion the clean technology sector,” said Peter McArthur, chair of OCTIA. “Ontario is home to a robust ecosystem that contributes significantly to clean and green growth globally. With our province’s talented workforce, innovative entrepreneurs, deep research and development infrastructure, and strong investment community, Ontario can have an even more transformative impact on climate challenges.”

OCTIA says that it is the industry champion for Ontario’s cleantech sector with a mandate to strengthen, foster and promote the cleantech community, to build partnerships and networks to generate quality business opportunities, and to encourage industry and government leaders to act in support of the sector’s growth.

As part of Export Development Canada’s Cleantech Export Week, OCTIA hosted an event at MaRS Discovery District on November 5 to bring together the community and formally launch the association.

Dr. Ibraheem Khan, President and CEO of Waterloo-based Smarter Alloys, spoke at the event. “There is a strong need for a unified voice for Ontario’s cleantech sector,” he said. “Collectively, our companies represent an incredible economic opportunity for this province.”

Founding members of OCTIA include Royal Bank of Canada, Silfab Solar Inc., Smarter Alloys, MaRS Discovery District, Enbridge Inc., CHAR Technologies, Clear Blue Technologies, S. Strashin and Sons, and Flow Ventures.

In addition to its regional mandate, OCTIA said it represents Ontario as a member of the CanadaCleantech Alliance, a national consortium that advocates for cleantech companies, helps brand Canada’s cleantech sector, and opens doors to business opportunities for members.

OCTIA said it is looking for members who are committed to building support for the cleantech sector. For more details, visit www.octia.ca.