How engineers and Indigenous communities can redefine consultation

By David Nesseth
Indigenous communities can be hurt by the urgency often attached to projects, particularly ones already behind schedule. When engineers arrive in communities for consultation and engagement, there may be very little room left for actual change to a project’s plan without substantial cost, says Connor Scheu, a Métis renewable energy engineer on Engineers Canada’s Indigenous Advisory Committee.
ES&E Magazine's December 2023 issue
