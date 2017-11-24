Hoskin Scientific introduces the Sommer IDS-20: Ice Detection Sensor

The IDS-20, is used for the reliable and precise measurement of icing in aviation, for wind power plants, high voltage power lines, cable cars, antennas, overhead wires, streets, buildings and constructions and wherever the formation of ice constitutes a potential risk.

In addition, the IDS-20 also measures the ambient air temperature and humidity. The sensor also outputs the current frost and dew point, as well as the air temperature to dew point spread.

Key features include:

Different sensor versions according to specific applications – cube and rod sensors

Suitable for existing and new systems, easy and quick installation

Maintenance-free operation, low power consumption

To learn more about the IDS-20, visit: www.hoskin.ca