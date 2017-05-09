Funding announced for upgrades to solid waste management and water and wastewater systems in Nunavut

Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Amarjeet Sohi, and Nunavut Minister of Community and Government Services, Joe Savikataaq, announced over $230 million in joint funding for nine projects across 19 communities to upgrade solid waste management, and water and wastewater systems throughout the territory. The announcement was made on May 3, 2017, in Iqaluit.

The federal government said this investment will support projects such as expanding storage capacity and enhancing water treatment and distribution in Arviat, Chesterfield Inlet and Sanikiluaq.

In Kugaaruk and Kimmirut, funding will support the design and construction of upgraded wastewater infrastructure. In communities like Grise Fiord, Gjoa Haven and Igloolik, existing landfills will be upgraded to improve waste management and recycling services.

Up to $30,948,435 will be provided by the federal government through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF) and $141,574,759 through the Small Communities Fund (SCF). The Government of Nunavut will provide the remaining $57,708,587.

These projects are in addition to the CWWF projects announced in September 2016, as part of the bilateral agreement signing between Canada and Nunavut, and the SCF projects announced in February 2016 and in February 2017.

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund projects

Project Communities benefiting Anticipated start date Water infrastructure upgrades - Chesterfield Inlet*

- Arviat*

- Sanikiluaq April 1, 2017 Portable water supply unit to help ensure drinking water security, and other support to address water quality concerns. Unit will be available to support the emergency needs of the following communities:

- Grise Fiord

- Kimmirut

- Pangnirtung

- Arctic Bay

- Cape Dorset

- Chesterfield Inlet

- Clyde River

- Gjoa Haven

- Igloolik

- Qikiqtarjuaq

- Naujaat

- Sanikiluaq

- Whale Cove April 1, 2017 Wastewater infrastructure upgrades - Kugaaruk

- Kimmirut

April 1, 2017

* Funding for the water infrastructure upgrades in Arviat and Chesterfield Inlet was previously announced as part of the CWWF projects announced in September 2016.



Small Communities Fund projects

Project Communities benefiting Anticipated start date Upgrade water treatment plant to:

- Meet current drinking water standards;

- Provide water storage for fires and emergencies; and

- Replace the current pump house.

- Resolute Bay April 1, 2017 Upgrade wastewater system by building a sewage treatment plant that meets regulatory treatment requirements. - Resolute Bay April 1, 2019 Upgrades to existing landfills to include:

- Designated lined cell for bulky metals, hazardous waste and domestic garbage; and

- Fencing for controlled access to prevent illegal and improper dumping.

- Arviat

- Clyde River

- Grise Fiord

- Resolute Bay February 1, 2017 - Rankin Inlet

- Kimmirut

- Gjoa Haven

- Taloyoak April 1, 2017 - Igloolik

- Hall Beach

- Whale Cove

- Sanikiluaq April 1, 2018 Upgrades to water and sewer distribution system to prevent line freezing and leaks. - Rankin Inlet March 1, 2017

Once complete, the federal government said these projects will improve the quality and reliability of drinking water, and better protect the environment by bringing wastewater treatment systems up to modern health and regulatory standards, and improving the capacity to manage solid waste and recyclables.

For more information, see the original release here.