Fleming College, a well-known environmental studies hub in Ontario, says it has suspended 29 programs, ranging from ecological restoration to environmental technician, as it deals with the financial fallout of governmental adjustments to international student enrolments and the educational private partnerships that bolstered those enrolments.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced in January that temporary stabilization measures will be in place for two years and result in a 35% decrease in international enrolments for 2024.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, called the previous international student framework “a system that has become so lucrative that it has opened a path for its abuse.” He suggested that some educational institutions have significantly increased international intakes to drive revenues, leading to more students arriving in Canada without the support needed to succeed, ultimately placing stress on housing and health care.

“The related significant reduction to our budget has had a profound impact on college operations,” noted Fleming College President, Maureen Adamson, in a statement that indicates her school may see as much as a 50% drop in September for international student enrolment.

Adamson says it’s a drop that could see Fleming go from 3,800 international students down to 1,600, resulting in some $40 million in lost revenue. Notably, Adamson points out that some 75% of international students arrive at her school already holding a degree.

Fleming College has campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton, although Lindsay’s School of Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences may see the largest impact, as it houses nearly half of the courses shelved.

Following the program suspensions, Fleming College announced that of the 29 programs on hiatus for admission in fall of 2024, some have low projected domestic enrollment, others have zero projected domestic enrollment, and other programs are no longer financially sustainable with enrolment levels that do not cover the cost of delivery.

“The cancellation of these programs is particularly troubling given the current and future employment trends,” retired Fleming College professor Anne van Warmerdam wrote to ES&E Magazine in a statement. “There is an unprecedented focus on the environment and climate change, making these programs essential for preparing the workforce needed to address these critical issues.”

Federal officials said the number of new study permit applications that will be accepted in 2025 will be reassessed at the end of this year. The cap won’t apply to students for master’s and doctoral programs or in elementary and secondary schools.

Fleming continues to offer almost 100 programs to current and prospective students.

A series of online petitions to reverse the program suspensions have emerged following Fleming’s Board of Governors’ decision on April 23.

Some of the suspended programs include: