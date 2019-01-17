Filterra Bioretention System Achieves ISO Verification

Imbrium Systems recently announced that the Filterra® Bioretention System has been verified in accordance with ISO 14034 Environmental Management – Environmental Technology Verification (ETV).

The technical and performance claim review was conducted by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) under the auspices of GLOBE Performance Solutions. Data from multiple third-party field monitoring studies provided the basis for the Filterra performance claims.

ISO 14034 ETV is an international standard developed with Canadian participation (supported by the Standards Council of Canada and led by Environment and Climate Change Canada) that provides a protocol for third-party verification of technology performance claims. In essence, ISO 14034 ETV acts as a “seal of approval,” providing reassurance to markets and regulators that the claims of technology companies are valid.

According to Imbrium, Filterra is an engineered high-performance bioretention system. While it operates similar to traditional bioretention, its high flow media allows for a reduction in footprint of up to 95% versus traditional bioretention practices. Filterra provides a Low Impact Development (LID) solution for tight, highly developed sites such as urban development, commercial parking lots, residential streets, and streetscapes. Its small footprint also reduces installation costs and life-cycle costs versus traditional bioretention.

Click here for more information about Filterra.