Feds contribute $7.5M for Ontario water and wastewater projects

Thirty-six new water and wastewater projects across Ontario are approved for federal funding approaching $7.5 million, Infrastructure Canada has announced.

The projects mainly occur in the area of Thunder Bay in northern Ontario and Durham Region in southern Ontario. The new federal funding for the water and wastewater projects in both areas has been approved under the Canada-Ontario Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, and will be used in combination with provincial, regional and municipal funding for the projects.

The mostly costly projects of the 24 in southern Ontario include the approximately $7-million decommissioning of a forcemain, pump station and lagoon in the Town of Amherstburg; $1.2 million for a water main replacement on three streets in Oshawa; and $2 million for the rehabilitation of the stormwater pond at Bovaird Drive West & Gillingham Drive in the Region of Peel.

In response to the new funding, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Member of Parliament for Whitby, said: “The Government of Canada understands that water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining a healthy environment and providing access to clean, reliable drinking water.”

The costliest of the projects set in northern Ontario is the approximately $487,000 construction of a storm sewer on James Street in Thunder Bay. A new concrete pipe on James Street between Riverview Drive and Arthur Street will redirect stormwater into the river, officials said, reducing the risk of flooding.

In response to the new funding, Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, said: “The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in green infrastructure create safe, vibrant and sustainable communities. Projects like the one announced today in Thunder Bay are critical to helping protect residents and businesses against flooding.”

In addition to the federal funding for the Thunder Bay area projects, April 27 also brought confirmation of funding from the province and the federal government for a new $25-million secondary treatment facility in Red Rock, which will bring the small municipality in to compliance with provincial legislation and ensure clean wastewater gets released into Nipigon Bay of Lake Superior, which has been designated an area of concern over environmental damage.