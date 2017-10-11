Exporter of steelmaking coal fined for Fisheries Act violations

Teck Coal Limited pleaded guilty on October 5, 2017, to three counts of contravening the Fisheries Act. The Provincial Court of British Columbia ordered the company to pay a penalty of $1,425,000, which will be directed to the federal Environmental Damages Fund. Additionally, Teck Resources will post information regarding this conviction on its website.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Teck Coal’s Line Creek Operations is located 25 kilometres north of Sparwood in southeastern British Columbia. On October 17, 2014, ECCC enforcement officers launched an investigation following a report that fish had been found dead in ponds connected to Line Creek.

During the investigation, ECCC said its enforcement officers found that the effluent from the water treatment facility going into Line Creek was deleterious to fish. Numerous dead fish were found in the Line Creek watershed as a result of this discharge, including Bull trout. Bull trout are identified as a species of special concern in this area of British Columbia.

Line Creek is identified by the Government of British Columbia as part of a “Classified Water” system. This provincial classification means that the water system is seen to have a high fisheries value and it requires special fishing licenses.

