Endress+Hauser announces that staff have moved into its Customer Experience Centre, the company’s new $28-million platform in Canada for showcasing its “best-in-class” instrumentation technology.

The 47,000 sq. ft, state-of-the-art support and training hub in Burlington, Ontario, will provide customers with a hands-on feel for the latest innovations in process automation to help them select the right products or solutions for their needs, said Endress+Hauser. The company said it ensures that the building offers a superior customer and employee experience throughout, while demonstrating environmental leadership by operating on a net-zero energy and carbon basis.

The two-story Customer Experience Centre will serve the company’s customer base from Manitoba to Atlantic Canada, with an inauguration planned for next spring. The facility boasts a state-of-the-art Process Training Unit (PTU) – Endress+Hauser’s second in Canada – as well as a full-service calibration laboratory that’s capable of handling the entire spectrum of flow, temperature, pressure, and liquid analysis instrumentation. The PTU concept, featured in many Endress+Hauser facilities globally including Edmonton, is essentially a full-sized pilot plant with a wide range of the company’s instrumentation installed and fully functional.

“After almost two years of being limited to Zoom and Team calls with customers, having such an exceptional showcase where they can come see equipment demonstrated, ask questions of our experts, even handle some products, is going to be a delight for us – and a competitive advantage,” said Anthony Varga, general manager, Endress+Hauser Canada.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *



The facility was designed to extremely demanding environmental standards. According to Endress+Hauser the building generates its own electricity, heat, and cooling. It boasts a reflective roof with double-sided solar panels to generate green power during the day. At night, most electrically powered systems like video monitors will be turned off rather than draw even standby power and the building environment is maintained by heat pumps supplemented by a geothermal system. A months-long testing regime necessary to gain LEED Gold and net-zero certification has begun.

The Customer Experience Centre also is the new home for the company’s Burlington-based sales, service, and administration staff, with almost double the floor space of the building around the corner it replaces.

Throughout the project design and development, the company said its intent was to ensure the comfort and well-being of employees. Building amenities include two cafes, a fully equipped health and fitness room, a wellness room for private time, as well as a multi-faith prayer room. There is an atrium with a live, full-sized tree for both aesthetic enhancement and oxygenation, and an outdoor terrace for employees and guests to enjoy.

To learn more, visit: www.ca.endress.com