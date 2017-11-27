Drinking water system owner fined for submitting false information to the MOECC

The owner of a non-municipal year-round residential drinking water system has been fined for submitting false information to Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC).

Carl Douglas Dressel is the owner of a drinking water system that services a mobile home park in Port Colborne, Ontario. On October 27, 2017, Dressel was convicted of one offence under the Safe Drinking Water Act, was fined $2,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $500. He was given 30 days to pay the fine, said the MOECC.

According to the MOECC, a non-municipal year-round residential drinking water system supplies water on a year-round basis to six or more private residences (e.g., apartments, condominium units, townhouses) or trailer parks with six or more sites with a water service connection.

Background

On October 27, 2015, MOECC staff conducted an inspection to assess compliance with legislation for the period October 1, 2014 through September 30, 2015, and identified several non-compliance issues, according to the MOECC .

A ministry Order was issue on November 13, 2015, requiring Dressel to fix problems identified in the inspection. The MOECC said that one of the Order items required Dressel to submit a written report to the MOECC, stating the name of the certified operator who would be making adjustments to the treatment equipment and conducting tests in the future, as required by the Regulation.

According to the MOECC, on January 5, 2016, Dressel sent the ministry an email in response to the Order and provided the name of the certified operator and the company that the certified operator was working for.

On March 30, 2016, the MOECC said its staff followed up with the certified operator via email, and was advised that neither the company nor the operator had been retained. Therefore, the MOECC said it was determined that Dressel had submitted false written information to the ministry.

