Deschenes Group to acquire Corix Water Products

Deschenes Group Inc. (DGI) announced on October 26, 2017, that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Corix Water Products (CWP), a division of Corix Infrastructure Inc. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions, is expected to be completed January 2018, according to DGI.

CWP distributes products for waterworks, sewer and irrigation systems, with 36 locations across Canada and 12 locations in the U.S. Under the name of Corix Control Solutions the company also provides measurement and control equipment to the oil, gas, municipal and industrial market sectors in Western Canada.

DGI said the acquisition will add 51 locations to its network and 650 people to its team. The acquisition will also broaden DGI’s product and service offerings, enlarge its service area and strengthen the company’s buying power.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy to further develop our growth throughout Canada,” said François Deschênes, President and CEO of DGI, in a press release. “The geographical fit with CWP will be a great complement to where we are currently located. It will also allow us to enter the U.S. market, something we have been considering seriously for several years.”

